Ariz. Game And Fish Dept. Plans Trout Stocking At Lees Ferry

The trout fishery at Lees Ferry along the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam in northern Arizona has been in decline and the state Game and Fish Department says it's taking steps to help anglers.

The department says rainbow trout fishing in the past year apparently has recovered in the area's upper portion but that isn't the case with the lower, walk-in section.

The department says it plans to stock rainbow trout in the lower section this spring and again as necessary later in the year to boost sport-fishing opportunities.

A public meeting on the planned stocking and the current status of the Lees Ferry fisher is scheduled March 5 in Marble Canyon.