KNAU and Arizona News

Drone Crash Sparks Wildfire Near Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2018 at 5:44 AM MST
Coconino National Forest
/

Authorities say a crashed drone sparked a wildfire northwest of Flagstaff that was contained after charring more than 300 acres.

U.S. Forest Service officials say the fire began shortly after noon Tuesday, but crews stopped its spread by 5:30 p.m. at an estimated 335 acres (about half a square mile).

Credit Coconino National Forest
/
Crews backburned fuels and spared the Chapel of the Holy Dove from the fire.

They say the wildfire burned in grasslands southeast of Kendrick Park and produced smoked that had the potential to limit visibility in the area.

About 30 firefighters worked to contain the fire.

Forest Service officials the incident involved a personal drone, but didn't immediately release any details about who owned it or why it crashed.

