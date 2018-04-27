© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon's North Rim Will Soon Reopen for Season

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 27, 2018 at 5:37 AM MST
7218928186_61035c193a_b.jpg
NPS
/

The Grand Canyon's North Rim soon will be open for the season.

The lodge, campground, bookstore, gas station and other amenities at the more remote North Rim close for several months each year.

They're set to reopen May 15.

The Grand Canyon says businesses on the Kaibab Plateau, from Jacob Lake to the park boundary, also will reopen then.

Visiting the Grand Canyon will be a little more costly starting June 1. The price is rising from $30 to $35 per vehicle for a seven-day pass.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content