© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Announcement Expected About Future of Navajo Generating Station

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 1, 2018 at 11:39 AM MST
636220934281596564-navajo-generating-station003.jpg
Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic
/

The chairman of the Hopi Tribe is expected to make an announcement about the future of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona.

The Navajo Generating Station near Page is set to close in December 2019 unless a new owner is found, costing hundreds of good-paying jobs on the Navajo and Hopi reservations.

A news conference was scheduled for Tuesday morning in downtown Phoenix with Hopi chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma along with Peabody Energy officials and leadership representing the United Mine Workers of America.

Peabody's Kayenta Mine supplies the coal for the plant.

Last month, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation exempting coal used in a power plant on the Navajo Nation from the state's sales tax to help make it more attractive for a new buyer.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News HopiNavajo Generating StationminingPeabody CoalArizona LegislatureNavajo NationDoug DuceyenergylocalSRP
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content