KNAU and Arizona News

AG: Sedona Violating State Law By Requiring Business License

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 8, 2018 at 7:28 AM MST
BRNO1.jpg
Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic
/

 

Arizona prosecutors say Sedona's regulation requiring short-term rentals to obtain a city business license violates state law.

In a 10-page investigative report released Monday, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says Sedona officials have 30 days to resolve the violation or risk losing state-shared revenue.

A 2016 Arizona law allowed Airbnb and other online booking companies to collect taxes on behalf of short-term renters and turn the funds over to the state to be divided up for municipalities.

Investigators from the Attorney General's Office say Sedona's City Council amended the city code earlier this year and forced short-term rentals to get a business license or permit before renting property.

Obtaining a business license requires the submission of an application and a payment of a $50 fee.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press