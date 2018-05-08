© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Man Falls To His Death Off Horseshoe Bend At Glen Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 8, 2018 at 7:37 AM MST
Authorities say a man accidentally fell about 800 feet to his death at the Glen Canyon National Recreational Area in northern Arizona.

Sheriff’s officials say no foul play is suspected in the death of 33-year-old Zachary Wallace of Phoenix.

Wallace’s brother told National Park Service rangers that he witnessed the fall off the edge of Horseshoe Bend on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers and sheriff’s deputies reached the body from the side of Colorado River and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter was used to remove the body from the canyon.

It was taken to the Coconino County medical examiner’s office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area encompasses more than 1.25 million acres from Arizona to southern Utah.

