Fire That Threatened 100s Of Homes Now 95 Percent Contained

Authorities say a wildfire that destroyed two homes and threatened hundreds of others in north-central Arizona is now 95% contained with full containment expected by Monday.

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Management also says the fire that spread quickly Friday between Prescott Valley and Chino Valley is believed to be human-caused but that the specific cause hasn’t been determined.

Along with destroying two homes, the fire burned 8 square miles (21 sq. kilometers) and destroyed 12 other structures, four travel trailers and six vehicles.

The department says the fire’s forward progress was stopped about five hours after the initial report.

The department says approximately 140 firefighters remained assigned to the fire Saturday to patrol for hot spots and battle any possible spread during windy conditions.