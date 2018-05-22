© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arpaio To Turn In Signatures In Bid To Appear In GOP Primary

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 22, 2018 at 7:36 AM MST
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is expected to turn in petition signatures in his bid to appear on the ballot in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake.

The Republican lawman's campaign says it will turn in 10,000 signatures on Tuesday so he can compete in the GOP primary on Aug. 28.

U.S. Rep. Martha McSally and former state Sen. Kelli Ward also are seeking the Republican nomination.

Arpaio served as metro Phoenix's sheriff for 24 years before he was defeated in 2016 as he was facing a criminal contempt of court charge for disobeying a judge's order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

He was later found guilty of contempt, but President Donald Trump later spared him a possible jail sentence by pardoning him.

