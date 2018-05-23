© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Interior Department Classifies Uranium as a ‘Critical Mineral’

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published May 23, 2018 at 5:00 AM MST
canyon_mine_sampling_2_p6070816_l.jpg
Katie Walton-Day/USGS
/

A proposal by the U.S. Interior Department would increase domestic mineral production on public lands. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it classifies uranium and nearly two dozen others as crucial to national and economic security.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s “critical mineral” list follows an executive order by President Trump to lessen the nation’s dependence on foreign supplies. It would streamline lease permitting and environmental reviews, and improve mapping of the country’s resources. Officials say each of the minerals also has a supply chain that’s vulnerable to disruption.

Environmentalists, however, worry the plan would ramp up uranium mining near the Grand Canyon where new claims are banned on nearly a million acres.

According to the Sierra Club, the federal proposal would allow projects to move forward without public input, threatening the environment and public health.

The Trump administration is currently considering lifting the 20-year moratorium on uranium mining near the Grand Canyon.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
