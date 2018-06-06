© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Dept. Of Education Gets New Associate Superintendent

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 6, 2018 at 9:59 AM MST
download.png

Heather Cruz has been named the Arizona Department of Education's new associate superintendent of High Academic Standards for Students.

 

The appointment was announced Tuesday by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas.

Cruz will oversee the Office of English Language Acquisition Services, Career and Technical Education, Early Childhood, the Migrant Education Program and K-12 Academic Standards.

Before earning her doctoral degree in education from Arizona State University, Cruz received her bachelor's degree from ASU and her master's degree from Northern Arizona University.

In a statement, Douglas says Cruz has been a teacher and principal plus a deputy and assistant superintendent in a nearly 25-year career.

She says Cruz's experience and leadership will prove instrumental at the Department of Education.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press