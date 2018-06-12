Chandler Police Dispatcher Killed In Crash Near Flagstaff

Police in Chandler say one of their department's 911 dispatchers is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver near Flagstaff.

Authorities say Cathy Coppes was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday's crash on U.S 89 about 20 miles north of Flagstaff.

They say Coppes was operating a motorcycle around 10:30 a.m. when a vehicle going in the opposite direction crossed the center line and struck her head-on.

Chandler police call the fatal accident "a tragic and senseless loss."

They say the 58-year-old Coppes had been with department in April 2002 and is survived by her husband.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash and the suspected impaired driver has not been identified yet.