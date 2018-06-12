© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Mohave County Sheriff's Office Nabs 10 Pounds Of Heroin

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 12, 2018 at 7:29 AM MST
mohave1.jpg
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
/

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested two men from California after seizing 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) of heroin from their car.

The sheriff's office said Monday that 20-year-old Bryan Oropeza and 22-year-old Kevin Gabino Prado, from Corona, California, were stopped about 10:40 p.m. Friday when they were traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 15.

The vehicle did not have a license plate and a check found that Oropeza, who was driving, and Prado both had suspended California driver's licenses.

Deputies found the heroin and other drug paraphernalia while searching the vehicle.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeMOHAVE COUNTYNorthern Arizona
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content