Number Of Navajo Presidential Candidates Down By 1

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 15, 2018 at 7:57 AM MST
The number of people running to become the next president of the Navajo Nation has fallen by one.

Tribal election officials say Lester Begay was disqualified from the race. Begay was recalled as head of the Burnham Chapter in New Mexico within the past eight years, making him ineligible to seek the tribe's top elected post.

Still, the field remains crowded with a record 18 presidential candidates.

Among them are the tribe's sitting president and vice president, along with seasoned politicians and newcomers.

The tribe's Board of Election Supervisors certified the candidates Thursday and chose the ballot lineup.

The top two vote-getters in the Aug. 28 primary choose their running mates and advance to the Nov. 6 general election.

Associated Press
