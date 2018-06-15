Poetry Friday: A Dad-Daughter Reading With a Surprise Ending

It’s Poetry Friday. And in honor of Father’s Day, we have a dad and daughter reading. Matt and Anya Kaplinski of Flagstaff both chose very famous poems to read. But they had surprise poems for each other at the end.

MK: Hi, my name’s Matt Kaplinski.

AK: Hi, my name is Anya and I’m 7 years old.

MK: I’m gonna read ‘Jabberwocky’ by Lewis Carroll. I like reading the crazy words.

“Jabberwocky” By Lewis Carroll

’Twas brillig, and the slithy toves

Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:

All mimsy were the borogoves,

And the mome raths outgrabe.

“Beware the Jabberwock, my son!

The jaws that bite, the claws that catch!

Beware the Jubjub bird, and shun

The frumious Bandersnatch!”

He took his vorpal sword in hand;

Long time the manxome foe he sought—

So rested he by the Tumtum tree

And stood awhile in thought.

And, as in uffish thought he stood,

The Jabberwock, with eyes of flame,

Came whiffling through the tulgey wood,

And burbled as it came!

Credit Gillian Ferris / KNAU/NAU / KNAU/NAU Anya and Matt Kaplinski read poetry at the KNAU studios.

One, two! One, two! And through and through

The vorpal blade went snicker-snack!

He left it dead, and with its head

He went galumphing back.

“And hast thou slain the Jabberwock?

Come to my arms, my beamish boy!

O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!”

He chortled in his joy.

’Twas brillig, and the slithy toves

Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:

All mimsy were the borogoves,

And the mome raths outgrabe.

AK: The poem that I want to read is called ‘Remote-a-Dad’ by Shel Silverstein.

It’s just like a TV remote control,

Except that it works on fathers.

You just push the thing that you want him to do

And he does it—without any bother.

You want him to dance? Push number five.

You want him to sing? Push seven.

You want him to raise your allowance a bit?

You simply push eleven.

You want him quiet? Just hit Mute.

Fourteen will make him cough.

You want him to stop picking on you?

Yelling and telling you what not to do?

And stop bossing you for an hour or two?

Just push Power—Off.

MK: Do you want to hear my original, Anya?

AK: Uh huh.

MK: I wrote this one for you.

AK: Mmm hmmm.

MK: Ok, good. I don’t have a title ‘cause I just, I just made it up today.

Dad?

Hmmm?

Dad?

Yeah.

Daadd?!

Yes, Anya?

Daaaaddd?!!!!

Yes?! I’m right here.

Can I have a treat?

No. We’re having dinner in 30 minutes.

Sugar makes you crazy and is bad for your teeth.

Papa?

Yes?

Papa?

Yes?

PAPA?!!!!!!!

Yes, honey?

A treat for me is a lollipop.

And a treat for you is a beer.

If you get me a treat, I’ll get you one.

Anya?

Hmmmm?

Anya?

Yeah?

ANYA?!!!

YES, DAD?!! I’m right here!

Here’s your lollipop.

MK: Did you write me a poem?

AK: Mmm hmmm.

MK: Oh! Awesome!

AK: It’s called, ‘I Love Dad’.

Dad is silly

Dad is cozy

Dad is nice

Dad taught me how to row a boat

I love Dad

And he loves me

He is the best dad ever

He plays with me

He spoils me rotten only when my mom is not around

But best of all

I love him

And he loves me

MK: Oh. Thank you, Anya. I love you, too.