Autopsy: NAU Student Found Dead In March Died By Suicide

An autopsy shows a Northern Arizona University student whose body was found in a campus housing complex three months ago died by suicide.

According to toxicology results released Thursday by the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office, 21-year-old Joseph Michael Bock had marijuana and methamphetamine in his system when died.

Authorities told the Arizona Republic that Bock had struggled with depression and substance abuse and there was no evidence that another person was involved in the death.

The body was found March 21 while staff at the Hilltop Townhomes was conducting routine inspections of the apartments.

NAU Police originally called it "an unattended death" and investigated the case in conjuncture with Flagstaff police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.