KNAU and Arizona News

Show Low, Prescott Valley Cancel Fireworks Due to Fire Danger

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 3, 2018 at 2:39 PM MST
Show Low and Prescott Valley are the latest Arizona communities to cancel planned July Fourth fireworks because of extreme fire danger.

Flagstaff, Prescott, Cave Creek and Williams previously canceled their holiday fireworks displays.

Prescott Valley's announcement Monday said it had plans for added patrol and fire protection but decided to cancel its display because dry conditions and the lack of in the immediate forecast.

Show Low also says it canceled its fireworks display due to extreme fire danger.

