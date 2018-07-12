Ducey Touts Law Enforcement At Border

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is touting his role in bringing together multiple law enforcement agencies to combat crime at the border.

Ducey on Wednesday held an event with leaders of the Border Strike Force, along with guns and drugs seized during their operations. The collaboration started in 2015 to bring together local, state, tribal and federal authorities to target border-related crimes.

Ducey insisted his appearance wasn't part of his re-election campaign. But he's been vocal about his role as a border state governor on the campaign trail and has come out strong against calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Three Democrats running in a primary who hope to unseat Ducey say they'll remove National Guard troops from the border, while Ducey has stood by his decision to send them.