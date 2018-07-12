© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Ex-Clerk Gets Prison For Stealing $32K From Pinetop-Lakeside

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 12, 2018 at 7:36 AM MST
Arizona Attorney General's Office
A former town clerk of Pinetop-Lakeside who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $32,000 from the eastern Arizona town has been sentenced to one year in prison.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday that 40-year-old Leah Chavez also must pay full restitution to Pinetop-Lakeside and be on probation for four years after serving her prison term.

A state grand jury indicted Chavez last August on 10 felony counts including theft, forgery and misuse of public monies.

She was arrested in the case last month and pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say Chavez charged more than $16,000 on a Pinetop-Lakeside credit card in 2016 to pay for personal expenses such as shopping, car payments and home landscaping.

She also was accused of stealing more than $15,000 in cash from the town.

Associated Press
