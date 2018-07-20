Gov. Ducey Says Legislators Not Above the Law

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order calling on state troopers to cite lawmakers if they break the law.

The move comes after a state lawmaker was seen on camera telling a sheriff's deputy who pulled him over that he had been going 120 mph (193 kph). A report said State Rep. Paul Mosley told the deputy that he shouldn't waste his time reporting the incident because he has legislative immunity.

Ducey says everyone, including lawmakers, should be held accountable for breaking the law. He lamented the constitutional provision that allows provides immunity to lawmakers, and said it should be clear that it doesn't apply outside of the legislative session.

Mosley was stopped on March 27 outside of Parker, Arizona.

Ducey's order applies to the state Department of Public Safety.