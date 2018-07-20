© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Navajo County Authorities Investigate Fatal Hit-And-Run Case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 20, 2018 at 8:25 AM MST
NCSO.jpg

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a woman from Heber/Overgaard.

Sheriff's officials say 56-year-old Candy Bitzin was found dead on a road Tuesday night after apparently being struck by a car.

They say a 32-year-old Sun City woman who has a revoked driver's license for impaired driving is being questioned in the case.

A Heber/Overgaard resident says her stepdaughter reported hitting something on the road.

Sheriff's deputies have interviewed the suspect, who admitted to drinking alcohol before driving that night.

They obtained a warrant to collect a blood sample and search the vehicle for evidence.

Deputies say the car has extensive front-end damage and hair is embedded in the windshield.

The county Attorney's Office will determine if charges will be filed in the case.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press