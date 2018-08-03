© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Employment Projected To Grow By 540K Jobs By 2026

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 3, 2018 at 8:11 AM MST
Employment levels in Arizona are projected to increase by more than 540,000 jobs by the year 2026.

That's according to a report by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

The state currently has more than 2.9 million jobs and that number is expected to increase to 3.4 million in 10 years.

That would represents growth of 542,795 jobs or 1.7 percent annualized growth.

Maricopa County and Yavapai County are projected to grow at 2.1 percent with Coconino County at 1.7 percent.

At the state level, Supersectors Construction and Education and Health Services are projected to have the largest percentage change while Education and Health Services and Professional and Business Services are projected to record the largest numeric change.

