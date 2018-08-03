Slain Arizona State Trooper To Be Honored At Funeral

A funeral is set for a rookie Arizona state trooper fatally shot by a suspect who took another officer's weapon during a confrontation on an interstate.

Friends and loved ones will bid farewell to 24-year-old Tyler Edenhofer on Friday at a Peoria church.

Edenhofer was one of several officers who responded July 25 to reports of a person throwing objects at cars on Interstate 10 in suburban Phoenix.

Authorities say a struggle ensued when officers tried to detain 20-year-old Isaac King.

After several minutes, King allegedly got a hold of another trooper's firearm and fired two rounds.

One hit Edenhofer. The other left a trooper wounded.

Department of Public Safety officials say Edenhofer graduated from the academy in May.