Arizona Governor Creates Medal Of Valor For Public Heroes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 7, 2018 at 5:00 AM MST
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has created the Arizona Medal of Valor for heroic public safety officers and first responders.

The medal was established on Monday through an executive order issued by the governor. Ducey will appoint all members of a review board that will include a police chief and a fire chief to select medal recipients.

Arizona's Department of Public Safety has been given a month to put together nominating criteria for candidates for the honor.

