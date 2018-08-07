© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Forecasters Warn Of Excessive Heat Across Western US, Including Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 7, 2018 at 8:14 AM MST
Weather forecasters are warning of excessive heat this week in parts of Nevada, Arizona and California.

 

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Monday through Wednesday. It covers the desert regions and other low-lying areas.

Forecasters say temperatures could reach 114 in the Las Vegas and Colorado River valleys. Temperatures in Death Valley could hit 125 degrees.

Other areas were under shorter excessive heat warnings, including central and southern Arizona, and the Grand Canyon.

Forecasters say people should limit outdoor activity and stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Cooling stations are set up in many communities.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
