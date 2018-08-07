© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation Launches Program To Manage Horse Population

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 7, 2018 at 4:57 AM MST
HORSES1_1.jpg
Jon Austria/The Daily Times
/

The Navajo Nation is offering $50 for each surrendered horse to encourage the removal of unbranded, free-roaming horses from tribal land.

 

The Daily Times reports the nation's Department of Agriculture rolled out a voluntary horse sale and equine reward program last week to mitigate the overpopulation of animals on the range.

The department will issue a promissory note for each horse surrendered at the auction yard in Naschitti. According to the department, payment will be issued within 30 days.

The department funded the program through a $250,000 grant awarded this year by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The Navajo Nation has removed more than 2,000 horses this year by roundup and entrapment.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press