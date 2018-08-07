Navajo Nation Launches Program To Manage Horse Population

The Navajo Nation is offering $50 for each surrendered horse to encourage the removal of unbranded, free-roaming horses from tribal land.

The Daily Times reports the nation's Department of Agriculture rolled out a voluntary horse sale and equine reward program last week to mitigate the overpopulation of animals on the range.

The department will issue a promissory note for each horse surrendered at the auction yard in Naschitti. According to the department, payment will be issued within 30 days.

The department funded the program through a $250,000 grant awarded this year by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The Navajo Nation has removed more than 2,000 horses this year by roundup and entrapment.