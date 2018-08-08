© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Feds Drop Bribery Case Against ex-AZ Corporation Commissioner

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 8, 2018 at 9:59 AM MST
Pierce.jpg
Matt York
/
Associated Press

Prosecutors are dropping the bribery case against former Arizona Corporation Commissioner Gary Pierce and three others after their trial ended three weeks ago with a mistrial.

The U.S. Attorney's Office informed a judge Tuesday that it was dismissing all charges against Pierce, his wife Sherry, water company owner George Johnson and lobbyist Jim Norton.

Gary Pierce was accused of accepting $31,000 in bribes from Johnson in exchange for favorable regulatory decisions.

Prosecutors said the bribe was funneled to Pierce by Johnson through a political consulting firm that employed Sherry Pierce.

Norton was accused of facilitating the scheme.

All four vigorously disputed they participated in an influence-buying scheme.

The filing by prosecutors didn't say why the case was being dismissed.

The trial ended in a mistrial in mid-July after jurors deadlocked.

donate____.jpg

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona state capitolArizona Corporation CommissionLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content