© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Science and Innovations

Annual Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published August 10, 2018 at 5:00 AM MST
800px-perseid_meteor_shower__201508130002hq_.jpg
NASA/Bill Ingalls
/

The Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend, coinciding with the new moon. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports on how to see it. 

Shooting stars will radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeast. The best time to watch for them is between midnight and dawn. Earlier in the evening there will be fewer meteors, but skywatchers may catch a few “earthgrazers,” long, colorful shooting stars that skim over the horizon. On dark, moonless nights the Perseids can produce 50 or more meteors per hour.

This shower occurs every August when Earth passes through the debris left by a comet. Most of the shooting stars are tiny, the size of a grain of sand.

This weekend is also a good time to take a look at Mars. The planet will be in the sky all night and is unusually bright because it’s making a close approach to Earth. 

news_donate_3.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News dark skiesastronomyLocal NewsScience and Innovation
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content