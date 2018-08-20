© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

2 Dead In Camp Verde Experimental Plane Crash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 20, 2018 at 5:47 AM MST
Authorities say two Camp Verde men are dead after the crash of a small home-built plane in north-central Arizona.

 

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say the wreckage of the experimental "Air Camper" model plane was found in rugged terrain Saturday night southeast of Montezuma Castle in Camp Verde.

Crews on Sunday recovered the bodies of 68-year-old pilot Glenn Tenniswood and 78-year-old passenger Ron Walker.

National Transportation Safety Board officials were at the scene to begin investigating the cause of the crash.

Sheriff's officials say they received a call about an overdue small plane from a family member of the aircraft's owner around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The plane was tracked from a cellphone belonging to one of the people aboard the plane.

Camp Verde is 90 miles (144 kilometers) north of Phoenix.

Associated Press
