2 Arrested Near Holbrook After $630K in Heroin Found in Car

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 22, 2018 at 1:09 PM MST
Arizona_Department_of_Public_Safety.png

Authorities say two people have been arrested for allegedly transporting $630,000 in black-tar heroin from Phoenix to Oklahoma.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 40 near Holbrook for failure to signal a lane change and excessive window tint.

A drug-sniffing dog was brought to the scene and a search of the vehicle yielded 47 pounds of black-tar heroin.

DPS officials say 24-year-old Loreto Meza and 43-year-old Francisca Meza Aramburo were arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail.

Authorities say the two Phoenix residents are facing charges of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

Associated Press
