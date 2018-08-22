© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Immigrant Suit Against Coconino Sheriff's Office Dismissed

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 22, 2018 at 7:55 AM MST
An immigrant who filed a class action lawsuit against the Coconino County Sheriff's Office after his arrest last year has had the suit dismissed.

Guillermo Tenorio-Serrano was arrested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety in December 2017 for extreme DUI and taken to the county jail.

Tenorio-Serrano and the American Civil Liberties Union sought a preliminary injunction ordering his immediate release.

They alleged the sheriff department's policy of holding pretrial detainees after they have satisfied conditions for release on state charges was unlawful and unconstitutional.

A federal judge ruled against Tenorio-Serrano and the ACLU in July, saying it likely wouldn't succeed on its merits.

The judge dismissed the lawsuit Monday at the plaintiff's request.

