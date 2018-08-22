© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Proposal To Increase Taxes For Schools Qualifies For Ballot

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 22, 2018 at 5:03 AM MST
invest1.jpg
Brian Munoz/The Arizona Republic
/

 

A ballot initiative seeking to raise income taxes on the wealthy to fund schools has filed enough signatures to be on the November ballot.

Secretary of State Michele Reagan on Tuesday certified the Invest in Education Act. She said a petition review process by country recorders showed the estimated number of valid signatures surpassed the required amount of around 150,000.

The initiative will be called Proposition 207.

The measure could still be affected by a court challenge seeking to knock it off the ballot. While a Maricopa County judge last week rejected the challenge, the plaintiffs say they plan to appeal.

A committee opposing the measure linked to the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry says its raised more than $1.2 million to campaign against the initiative.

