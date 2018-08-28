© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Airport To Offer Non-Stop Service To Denver

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 28, 2018 at 8:01 AM MST
City of Flagstaff/Flagstaff Airport
/

The Flagstaff airport will offer non-stop service to Denver, starting next year.

The city announced Monday that it has partnered with United Airlines for service to the Denver International Airport. It's expected to begin March 31, with flights leaving twice daily throughout the week.

The airport currently has non-stop, daily service between Flagstaff and Phoenix through American Airlines.

The carrier's seasonal flights to Dallas and Los Angeles end this month.

