© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Body of One Person Found After Boats Crash on Colorado River

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 3, 2018 at 1:20 PM MST
boat-crash-3-ht-jt-180902_hpEmbed_4x3_992.jpg
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
/

The body of a California woman who was among four people missing after two boats crashed on the Colorado River was found Monday, authorities said.

Christine Lewis, 51, of Visalia was discovered in a section of the river along the California-Arizona border, Mohave County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.

982_0.jpeg

Lewis was among more than a dozen people ejected from the boats in the crash Saturday night.

A search continued for two other women and one man.

A recreational boat carrying 10 people and another vessel with six people on board collided head-on Saturday night along the well-traveled stretch of the river, the office said.

Both boats sank, and passing boaters pulled crash victims from the water. Nine people were injured, with two in critical condition, authorities said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

None of the boaters were wearing life jackets, which aren't required but are recommended by authorities, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Shuster said.

The crash occurred between two popular marinas and near Moabi Regional Park, as people enjoyed the Labor Day weekend.

Helicopters have been deployed as part of the search, and authorities have scoured the shoreline. Divers have been sent into the river, which can run as deep as 30 feet (9 meters).

"These efforts will continue until all of those who are missing and unaccounted for have been located," Shuster told reporters.

Authorities closed off a stretch of the river where the search was taking place.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News colorado riverLocal NewsMOHAVE COUNTY
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content