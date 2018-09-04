© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Graduate Student At Northwestern Killed In Chicago Shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 4, 2018 at 4:50 AM MST
An California man preparing to pursue a doctorate degree at Northwestern University has been killed while caught in gunfire between two men in Chicago.

Officials say 25-year-old Shane Colombo was shot Sunday night near a bus stop in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. The Sun City, Calif., man was scheduled to join Northwestern's psychology program in fall.

Northwestern President Morton Schapiro calls it a "terrible loss for our community."

Students and staff were told that Colombo received a bachelor's degree from San Francisco State University and was moving to Chicago from New York City. He had been performing research in the Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience Lab at Columbia University.

A previous version of this story mis-reported the victim's homestate. He was from California, not Arizona.

