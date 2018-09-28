© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flake wants Kavanaugh Nomination Delayed a Week

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 28, 2018 at 11:19 AM MST
105477740-1538157889267ap_18271642918470.530x298.jpg
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
/

Sen Jeff Flake says Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination should on hold so the FBI can investigate the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Flake, the deciding vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee, voted to advance Kavanaugh's nomination to a full floor vote, but said the vote should be delayed for up to a week to allow time for the investigation of Christine Blasey Ford's claims.

Ford says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were in high school.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford's accusation.

 

