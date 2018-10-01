© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Sex Crimes Prosecutor Says She Wouldn't Charge Kavanaugh

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 1, 2018
The sex crimes prosecutor who questioned a California women accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault is explaining why she would not bring criminal charges against the Supreme Court nominee.

 

Rachel Mitchell writes in a new memo sent to Senate Republicans that she does not believe a "reasonable prosecutor would bring this case based on the evidence before the Committee."

Mitchell is a Phoenix-based sex crimes prosecutor Republicans hired to question Christine Blasey Ford about her claims against Kavanaugh during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week. Mitchell argues that that there are inconsistencies in Ford's narrative and says no one has corroborated her account.

The hearing — which featured testimony from Ford and Kavanaugh — was not a criminal proceeding, but part of the confirmation process for Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

