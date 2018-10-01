© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
U.S. Supreme Court Denies Review of Grand Canyon-Area Uranium Mining Ban

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 1, 2018 at 1:46 PM MST
stelprdb5438677.jpg
USFS
/

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied review of a case centered on mining around the Grand Canyon.

The Obama administration put about 1,562 square miles near the national park off-limits to new mining claims until 2032. It was meant to slow a flurry of claims over concern that a major water source in the West could become contaminated.

The mining industry asked the Supreme Court in March to review the ban, saying it was based on an unconstitutional provision of federal law. The high court declined Monday.

National Mining Association spokeswoman Ashley Burke says the ban is unwarranted and makes the U.S. even more dependent on imports.

Environmentalists hailed the high court's decision but are worried the Trump administration could end the ban.

 

