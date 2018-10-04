© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Pipeline Breaks At Grand Canyon Lead To Water Restrictions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 4, 2018 at 6:01 AM MST
PIPE1.jpg
KPHO/KTVK
/

 A series of breaks in a Grand Canyon water pipeline has put the national park under tighter water restrictions.

Park spokeswoman Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes said Wednesday the breaks have been repaired, but additional maintenance is needed, including flushing the line.

Ceja-Cervantes says the park will remain in conservation mode until the work is done and the water storage tank on the South Rim reaches a sustainable level. She says rainy weather has prevented crews from working on the section of the decades-old pipeline most prone to breaking.

The tighter restrictions mean water is served by request only at park businesses. Water-filling stations at the South Kaibab and Bright Angel trailheads on the South Rim have been turned off. Residents and visitors always are asked to conserve water.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press