Poetry Friday: The Sound of Peace
International Day of Peace was a couple of weeks ago, and school kids in Flagstaff celebrated in some very creative ways. You may have seen the aerial photo of hundreds of Killip Elementary students forming a giant human peace symbol. And if you were anywhere near the Flagstaff Junior Academy, you may have HEARD the sound of peace. Students gathered in the courtyard to sing the song, “Light a Candle for Peace”. With the help of music teacher Robin Zacharias, their voices – and their message – make-up this week’s Poetry Friday segment.
Robin Zacharias:
The whole goal, of course, for our entire country is to be peaceful. So, I think this is a great way for our children to take just a moment, you know, this is just one day, but it’s always something we strive for every day. We hope every generation becomes more peaceful and that it has an effect on our entire world.
Light a Candle for Peace, by Shelly Murley
Light A Candle For Peace
Light a candle for love
Light a candle that shines all away around the world
Light a candle for me
Light a candle for you
That our wish for world peace
Will one day come true
Light a candle for peace
Light a candle for love
Light a candle that shines all away around the world
Light a candle for me
Light a candle for you
That our wish for world peace
Will one day come true
Sing peace around the world
Sing peace around the world
Sing peace around the world
Sing peace around the world
Poetry Friday is produced by KNAU's Gillian Ferris. If you have an idea for a segment, drop her an email at gillian.ferris@nau.edu.