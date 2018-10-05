Poetry Friday: The Sound of Peace

International Day of Peace was a couple of weeks ago, and school kids in Flagstaff celebrated in some very creative ways. You may have seen the aerial photo of hundreds of Killip Elementary students forming a giant human peace symbol. And if you were anywhere near the Flagstaff Junior Academy, you may have HEARD the sound of peace. Students gathered in the courtyard to sing the song, “Light a Candle for Peace”. With the help of music teacher Robin Zacharias, their voices – and their message – make-up this week’s Poetry Friday segment.

Robin Zacharias:

The whole goal, of course, for our entire country is to be peaceful. So, I think this is a great way for our children to take just a moment, you know, this is just one day, but it’s always something we strive for every day. We hope every generation becomes more peaceful and that it has an effect on our entire world.

Light a Candle for Peace, by Shelly Murley

Light A Candle For Peace

Light a candle for love

Light a candle that shines all away around the world

Light a candle for me

Light a candle for you

That our wish for world peace

Will one day come true

Light a candle for peace

Light a candle for love

Light a candle that shines all away around the world

Light a candle for me

Light a candle for you

That our wish for world peace

Will one day come true

Credit Ryan Heinsius / Students at Flagstaff Junior Academy gather in their school courtyard on International Day of Peace to sing together

Sing peace around the world

Sing peace around the world

Sing peace around the world

Sing peace around the world

