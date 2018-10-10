© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Staff Abused 3 Children At Migrant Detention Shelter In Phoneix

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By The Arizona Republic
Published October 10, 2018 at 12:08 PM MST
atlantic.jpg
The Atlantic
/

Federal officials say staff members at a Phoenix-area shelter for unaccompanied migrant children physically abused three children, leading to the closure of the shelter.

 

Southwest Key's Hacienda del Sol shelter was shut down last Friday, but federal officials did not reveal the reason behind the closure until Tuesday.

A statement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the Texas-based federal contractor fired the staffers involved in the Sept. 18 incident.

The agency did not release additional details about the incident or how many staff members were involved.

The Arizona Republic reports the children were all relocated to the company's other shelters within 10 days.

The closure comes after Arizona officials moved to revoke the licenses for Southwest Key after it missed a deadline to show that employees passed background checks.

news_donate_15.png

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press