Man Indicted For Threatening AZ Senator Flake And Family

A man accused of threatening to kidnap and kill a U.S. senator and his family has been indicted on federal charges in Arizona.

The indictment filed Oct. 9 against James Dean Blevins doesn't fully identify the victim and refers to him only as "United States Senator J.F."

In late September, Arizona U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake said his family received death threats after he asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to hear testimony from a woman who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault

Cosme Lopez, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Phoenix, would not say if "J.F." in the indictment refers to Flake.

The indictment says the Sept. 17 threat was an attempt to retaliate against the official, but it didn't offer more details.

Flake's office didn't immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

Court records don't identify where Blevins lives and don't show that he has been assigned an attorney who can comment on his behalf.