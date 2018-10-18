New Shelter To Occupy Former Second Chance Center For Animals In Flagstaff

Paw Placement of Northern Arizona has signed a five year contract to provide animal welfare services in Flagstaff and Coconino County.

High Country Humane will open at the former site of the Second Chance Center for Animals, east of Flagstaff. The contract says the shelter will run under strict guidelines established by the association of shelter veterinarians. The shelter will emply approximately 15 workers with an expected opening date of January, 2019. Second Chance closed in 2017 due to financial reasons. The Coconino Humane Association has been handling the bulk of animal operations since then.