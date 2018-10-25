© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

FUSD Asks Voters To Approve $75 Million Bond, Override

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Aaron Granillo
Published October 25, 2018 at 10:25 AM MST
Flagstaff Unified School District
/

The Flagstaff Unified School District is asking the city’s voters to approve two propositions this November. Props 423 and 424 would provide the district with additional funding for the next several years. KNAU’s Aaron Granillo reports.

Prop 423 would allow FUSD to take out a $75 million loan. The money would be used for building repairs, new buses, updated technology, and other capital improvements.

Superintendent Michael Penca says the extra money is needed because of cuts to public education.

“And capital funding is an area that’s significantly been underfunded," says Penca. "In 2007, FUSD received $7 million a year for capital needs. Last year, FUSD received $600,000 from the state.”

The district will receive more state funding in coming years, but Penca says it still won’t be enough to pay for programs like full-day kindergarten, art, theatre, and special education services.

He says prop 424 would address those needs. If passed, that measure would extend a current property tax for the next seven years. 

