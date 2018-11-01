© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino County OKs Drinkable Water Snowmaking at Flagstaff Snow Park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 1, 2018 at 3:42 PM MST
snow1.jpg
Anthony Proscino
/

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will allow Flagstaff Snow Park at Fort Tuthill to use potable water for snowmaking.

The Daily Sun reports the unanimous approval comes despite the city of Flagstaff's opposition to the county's use of water.

The county's potable or drinking water comes from the city of Flagstaff's wells. Flagstaff Snow Park will be allotted as much as 1 million gallons (3.79 million liters) of water per year for their snowmaking.

The board chose potable water for snowmaking due to concerns that visitors at the snow park might accidentally eat snow while tubing. Additionally, supervisors were concerned with how Fort Tuthill County Park currently uses potable water for its Community Equestrian Arena.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News snowmakingFlagstaffSnow ParkCoconino County Board of Supervisorsfort tuthill park
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content