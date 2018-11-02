© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

3 Arrested After Woman Overdoses Outside Cornville Home

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 2, 2018 at 3:03 PM MST
Courtesy
/

Yavapai County sheriff's deputies have made arrests after a woman overdosed in her car with her 9-year-old daughter present.

Authorities said Thursday that 30-year-old Kaila Van Orden, who was found unconscious in her car last week, now faces charges related to drugs and endangerment.

Sheriff's spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn says Van Orden had used a syringe with heroin inside a Cornville home before she lost consciousness.

She alerted a couple in the home who called 911.

Investigators say there was evidence of drug sales in the home and arrested 30-year-old Rachel Fools and 33-year-old Adam Hale. Both have since been released pending court action.

Van Orden is now being held without bond on a probation violation.

It was not immediately known if any of the three had an attorney.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
