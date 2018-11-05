Arizona Votes 2018
Arizonans head to the polls Tue, Nov. 6. The KNAU newsroom has compiled a comprehensive way to keep informed as results roll in for Congress, statewide offices, legislative races, and ballot propositions, as well as county and local elections in northern and central Arizona. Tune into KNAU Tueday night and Monday morning for live coverage.
Official results for the races below can be found on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website, https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/4/0.
U.S. Senate
U.S. House of Representatives
Congressional Districts 1 and 4
Statewide Offices
Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer, Superintendent of Schools, Corporation Commission, Mine Inspector
Arizona Legislature
Legislative Districts 1, 5, 6 and 7
Statewide Propositions and Constitutional Amendments
125 – Public Retirement System
126 – Taxation
127 – Clean Energy
305 – Empowerment Scholarships/Vouchers
306 – Citizens Clean Elections Act
Coconino County Propositions: https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/4/3
416 – Merit Selection of Judges
417 – Coconino Community College Secondary Tax
City of Flagstaff: https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/4/3
418 – Minimum Wage
419 – Transportation Tax
420 – Overpass Tax
421 – Transit Services
422 – Affordable Housing
423/424 – Flagstaff Unified School District
Navajo Nation: http://www.navajoelections.navajo-nsn.gov/images/header2.jpg
Coconino County: https://results.arizona.vote/#/featured/4/3
Yavapai County: http://www.yavapai.us/electionsvr/
Apache County: http://www.co.apache.az.us/elections/
Gila County: http://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/elections/
Navajo County: http://www.navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Elections
Mohave County: https://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=118