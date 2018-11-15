© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Fallen Utah Mayor Honored With Procession Home

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 15, 2018 at 5:55 AM MST
taylor.jpg
Deseret News
/

Hundreds of soldiers saluted the flag-covered casket of fallen Utah Mayor Brent Taylor yesterday as his body was transported from Delaward to Salt Lake City. 

Taylor, 39, was killed in Afghanistan while serving in the National Guard.  Hundreds of people on motorcycles flying American flags lined the street outside the gates of the military base and followed Taylor's hearse as it began a procession to his hometown of North Ogden. His death is described by Pentagon officials as an "inside attack". He is survived by his wife and 7 children. 

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press