Fallen Utah Mayor Honored With Procession Home

Hundreds of soldiers saluted the flag-covered casket of fallen Utah Mayor Brent Taylor yesterday as his body was transported from Delaward to Salt Lake City.

Taylor, 39, was killed in Afghanistan while serving in the National Guard. Hundreds of people on motorcycles flying American flags lined the street outside the gates of the military base and followed Taylor's hearse as it began a procession to his hometown of North Ogden. His death is described by Pentagon officials as an "inside attack". He is survived by his wife and 7 children.