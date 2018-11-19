© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation President Extends Crop Insurance Amid Drought

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 19, 2018 at 5:03 AM MST
Outgoing Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has extended the tribe's crop insurance amid ongoing extreme drought conditions.

The Gallup Independent reports Begaye recently agreed to the protections against the impacts of extreme drought on the Navajo Nation's pastures, rangelands and forage.

Begaye says the crop insurance would lessen the impacts that low rainfall hurting the Navajo Nation.

Recent maps of the federal drought monitor show much of the Navajo Nation remains under exceptional or extreme drought — the two worst conditions.

The Office of the President and Vice President says the crop insurance is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Pasture, Rangeland and Forage Insurance Program.

