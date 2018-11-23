© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Guard Unit Deploying Overseas to Support Central Command

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 23, 2018 at 2:49 PM MST
A farewell ceremony is planned Saturday at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix for an Arizona National Guard unit that is shipping out.

Guard officials say the 25-member Detachment One of the 158th Military Engagement team is deploying overseas for about nine months in support of U.S. Central Command.

A Guard spokeswoman, Sgt. Monette Wesolek, said operational security considerations mean the Guard can't be more specific about where the detachment is going.

The Central Command oversees U.S. military operations in a region that is centered on the Middle East but that also includes Afghanistan, Pakistan and several former Soviet republics.

Military engagement teams are units that work with forces from other countries and participate in security cooperation missions and combined training exercises.

KNAU and Arizona News ArizonaNational GuardMilitary
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
