Local Breweries Team Up With Sierra Nevada For Camp Fire Relief Effort

Some Arizona breweries are teaming up with the Sierra Nevada Brewing Company to raise money for the Camp Fire relief effort. The nationwide campaign will donate 100% of sales of Resilience IPA to help those impacted by the deadliest wildfire in California's history.

Some 800 breweries across the country are creating their own versions of Sierra Nevada's Resilience IPA today, which is Giving Tuesday. Last week, the company asked every brewery in the U.S. to join its fundraising campaign to rebuild and support communities, individuals and families affected by the Camp Fire. It started November 8th near Sierra Nevada's brewery in Chico, which temporarily had to shut down because of the blaze. Several Flagstaff breweries have joined the effort including Beaver Street, Lumberyard, Dark Sky and Flagstaff Brewing companies, each brewing 5 barrels apiece. The beer will hit the shelves - and local taps - in early January.

For an updated list of breweries involved in the campaign, you can visit Sierra Nevada's website and Facebook page.